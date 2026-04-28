Azerbaijan's external public debt as of April 1, 2026, amounted to $4.69 billion, with 86.1% of obligations denominated in dollars, Report informs, citing the Ministry of Finance.

The share of the euro in the debt structure is 6.1%, SDR - 3.1%, Japanese yen - 3.1%, and other currencies - 1.6%.

Nearly half of the external debt - 49.1% - is issued at a floating interest rate, while 50.9% of obligations carry a fixed rate.

Some 59.2% of the debt is due for repayment within 5 years, 35.4% - from 5 to 10 years, and 5.4% - over 10 years.