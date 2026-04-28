Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Over 86% of Azerbaijan's external debt denominated in US dollars

    Finance
    • 28 April, 2026
    • 15:49
    Over 86% of Azerbaijan's external debt denominated in US dollars

    Azerbaijan's external public debt as of April 1, 2026, amounted to $4.69 billion, with 86.1% of obligations denominated in dollars, Report informs, citing the Ministry of Finance.

    The share of the euro in the debt structure is 6.1%, SDR - 3.1%, Japanese yen - 3.1%, and other currencies - 1.6%.

    Nearly half of the external debt - 49.1% - is issued at a floating interest rate, while 50.9% of obligations carry a fixed rate.

    Some 59.2% of the debt is due for repayment within 5 years, 35.4% - from 5 to 10 years, and 5.4% - over 10 years.

    External public debt Ministry of Finance Azerbaijan
    Azərbaycanın xarici dövlət borcunun yeni tərkibi açıqlanıb
    Свыше 86% внешнего долга Азербайджана номинировано в долларах США

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