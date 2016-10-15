Baku. 15 October. REPORT.AZ/ Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (15.10.2016)
|Last price
Compared to the previous day's price
|Compared to beginning of the year
|Commodity
|Brent oil (USD/barrel)
|51,95
|-0,08
|14,91
|WTI oil (USD/barrel)
|50,35
|-0,09
|13,07
|Gold (USD/ounce)
|1251,7
|-5,9
|-181,4
|Indices
|Dow-Jones
|18138,38
|39,44
|713,35
|S&P 500
|2132,98
|0,43
|89,04
|Nasdaq
|5214,16
|0,83
|206,75
|Nikkei
|16856,37
|82,13
|-2177,34
|Dax
|10580,38
|166,31
|-162,63
|FTSE 100
|7013,55
|35,81
|771,23
|CAC 40 INDEX
|4470,92
|65,75
|-166,14
|Shanghai Composite
|3063,809
|2,459
|-475,371
|Bist 100
|77554,21
|743,9
|5827,22
|RTS
|983,04
|-4,95
|226
|Currency
|USD/EUR
|1,0972
|-0,0084
|0,0116
|USD/GBP
|1,2191
|-0,0063
|-0,2555
|JPY/USD
|104,18
|0,47
|-16,37
|RUB/USD
|62,9573
|-0,0644
|-9,5636
|TRY/USD
|3,0903
|0,0045
|0,1689
|CNY/USD
|6,7283
|0,0009
|0,2346
Nərmin RəhimovaNews Author
