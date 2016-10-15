Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (15.10.2016)

Baku. 15 October. REPORT.AZ/ Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (15.10.2016) Last price Compared to the previous day's price Compared to beginning of the year Commodity Brent oil (USD/barrel) 51,95 -0,08 14,91 WTI oil (USD/barrel) 50,35 -0,09 13,07 Gold (USD/ounce) 1251,7 -5,9 -181,4 Indices Dow-Jones 18138,38 39,44 713,35 S&P 500 2132,98 0,43 89,04 Nasdaq 5214,16 0,83 206,75 Nikkei 16856,37 82,13 -2177,34 Dax 10580,38 166,31 -162,63 FTSE 100 7013,55 35,81 771,23 CAC 40 INDEX 4470,92 65,75 -166,14 Shanghai Composite 3063,809 2,459 -475,371 Bist 100 77554,21 743,9 5827,22 RTS 983,04 -4,95 226 Currency USD/EUR 1,0972 -0,0084 0,0116 USD/GBP 1,2191 -0,0063 -0,2555 JPY/USD 104,18 0,47 -16,37 RUB/USD 62,9573 -0,0644 -9,5636 TRY/USD 3,0903 0,0045 0,1689 CNY/USD 6,7283 0,0009 0,2346