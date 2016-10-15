 Top
    Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (15.10.2016)

    Brent oil - 51,95 USD/barrel

    Baku. 15 October. REPORT.AZ/ Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (15.10.2016)

     Last price

    Compared to the previous day's price

    		Compared to beginning of the year
    Commodity
    Brent oil (USD/barrel)51,95-0,0814,91
    WTI oil (USD/barrel)50,35-0,0913,07
    Gold (USD/ounce)1251,7-5,9-181,4
    Indices  
    Dow-Jones18138,3839,44713,35
    S&P 5002132,980,4389,04
    Nasdaq5214,160,83206,75
    Nikkei16856,3782,13-2177,34
    Dax10580,38166,31-162,63
    FTSE 1007013,5535,81771,23
    CAC 40 INDEX4470,9265,75-166,14
    Shanghai Composite3063,8092,459-475,371
    Bist 10077554,21743,95827,22
    RTS983,04-4,95226
    Currency  
    USD/EUR1,0972-0,00840,0116
    USD/GBP1,2191-0,0063-0,2555
    JPY/USD104,180,47-16,37
    RUB/USD62,9573-0,0644-9,5636
    TRY/USD3,09030,00450,1689
    CNY/USD6,72830,00090,2346
