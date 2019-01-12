Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (12.01.2019)

https://report.az/storage/news/973c3a8a3b740eec66b2ee4ab9eac24b/c44a7eb6-ffc3-43d9-af1a-934c78ef8ecd_292.jpg
|Previous price
|Compared to the previous day's close
|Compared to the beginning of the year
|Commodity
|Brent (dollar/barrel)
|60,56
|-0,78
|6,76
|WTI (dollar/barrel)
|51,68
|-0,53
|6,27
|Gold (dollar/ounce)
|1287,9
|-3,6
|6,6
|Indices
|Dow-Jones
|23995,95
|-5,97
|668,49
|S&P 500
|2596,26
|-0,38
|89,41
|Nasdaq
|6971,48
|-14,59
|336,2
|Nikkei
|20359,7
|195,9
|344,93
|Dax
|10887,46
|-34,13
|328,5
|FTSE 100
|6918,18
|-24,69
|190,05
|CAC 40 INDEX
|4781,34
|-24,32
|50,65
|Shanghai Composite
|2553,83
|18,73
|59,93
|BIST 100
|91570,19
|373,88
|299,71
|RTS
|1148,75
|6,43
|80,03
|Currency
|USD/EUR
|1,1469
|-0,0031
|0,0002
|USD/GBP
|1,2844
|0,0097
|0,009
|JPY/USD
|108,36
|0,35
|-1,33
|RUB/USD
|67,0612
|0,1991
|-2,2902
|TRY/USD
|5,4887
|0,0716
|0,1993
|CNY/USD
|6,763
|-0,0255
|-0,1155
