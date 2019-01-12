 Top
    Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (12.01.2019)

    Baku. 12 January. REPORT.AZ/

     Previous price
    		Compared to the previous day's closeCompared to the beginning of the year
    Commodity
    		   
    Brent (dollar/barrel)60,56-0,786,76
    WTI (dollar/barrel)
    		51,68-0,536,27
    Gold (dollar/ounce)
    		1287,9-3,66,6
    Indices   
    Dow-Jones23995,95-5,97668,49
    S&P 5002596,26-0,3889,41
    Nasdaq6971,48-14,59336,2
    Nikkei20359,7195,9344,93
    Dax10887,46-34,13328,5
    FTSE 1006918,18-24,69190,05
    CAC 40 INDEX4781,34-24,3250,65
    Shanghai Composite2553,8318,7359,93
    BIST 10091570,19373,88299,71
    RTS1148,756,4380,03
    Currency   
    USD/EUR1,1469-0,00310,0002
    USD/GBP1,28440,00970,009
    JPY/USD108,360,35-1,33
    RUB/USD67,06120,1991-2,2902
    TRY/USD5,48870,07160,1993
    CNY/USD6,763-0,0255-0,1155
