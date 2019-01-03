 Top
    Liabilities of Azerbaijani banks and NBCIs to Central Bank increase in November

    Baku. 3 January. REPORT.AZ/ As of December 1, 2018, the net demand of Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) on banks and non-banking credit institutions (NBCI) made up AZN 6,063,200,000, Report informs.

    Liabilities of banks and NBCI to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan stood at AZN 93 million, up 1.6% from the previous month, down AZN 485.8 million or 7.4% in comparison to a year earlier.

    The maximal amount of banks’ liabilities to CBA was AZN 7,507,000,000 in October 2016. 

