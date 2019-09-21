 Top

Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (21.09.2019)

Products Last price Compared to the previous day’s close Compared to the beginning of the year
Commodity
Brent (dollar/barrel) 64.77 0.37 10.97
WTI (dollar/barrel) 58.55 0.42 13.14
Gold (dollar/ounce) 1,515.10 8.90 233.80
Indices
Dow-Jones 26,935.07 -159.72 3,607.61
S&P 500 2,992.07 -14.72 7.00
Nasdaq 8,117.67 -65.21 1,482.39
Nikkei 22,079.09 34.64 2,064.32
Dax 12,468.01 10.31 1,909.05
FTSE 100 7,344.92 -11.50 616.79
CAC 40 INDEX 5,690.78 31.71 960.09
Shanghai Composite 3,006.45 7.17 512.55
Bist 100 100,236.70 -102.07 8,966.22
RTS 1,377.38 -0.68 308.66
Currency
USD/EUR 1.1018 -0.0023 -0.0426
USD/GBP 1.2478 -0.0048 -0.0276
JPY/USD 107.5600 -0.4600 -2.1300
RUB/USD 64.0050 -0.0087 -5.3464
TRY/USD 5.7434 0.0247 0.4540
CNY/USD 7.0909 -0.0056 0.2124
