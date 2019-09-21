Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (21.09.2019)

21 September, 2019 09:24

https://report.az/storage/news/83f7c0894d928cdafaebf518b666a75c/10e53446-a512-4a5a-9f50-e8eab89bd0cd_292.jpg Products Last price Compared to the previous day’s close Compared to the beginning of the year Commodity Brent (dollar/barrel) 64.77 0.37 10.97 WTI (dollar/barrel) 58.55 0.42 13.14 Gold (dollar/ounce) 1,515.10 8.90 233.80 Indices Dow-Jones 26,935.07 -159.72 3,607.61 S&P 500 2,992.07 -14.72 7.00 Nasdaq 8,117.67 -65.21 1,482.39 Nikkei 22,079.09 34.64 2,064.32 Dax 12,468.01 10.31 1,909.05 FTSE 100 7,344.92 -11.50 616.79 CAC 40 INDEX 5,690.78 31.71 960.09 Shanghai Composite 3,006.45 7.17 512.55 Bist 100 100,236.70 -102.07 8,966.22 RTS 1,377.38 -0.68 308.66 Currency USD/EUR 1.1018 -0.0023 -0.0426 USD/GBP 1.2478 -0.0048 -0.0276 JPY/USD 107.5600 -0.4600 -2.1300 RUB/USD 64.0050 -0.0087 -5.3464 TRY/USD 5.7434 0.0247 0.4540 CNY/USD 7.0909 -0.0056 0.2124