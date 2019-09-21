Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (21.09.2019)

|Products
|Last price
|Compared to the previous day’s close
|Compared to the beginning of the year
|Commodity
|Brent (dollar/barrel)
|64.77
|0.37
|10.97
|WTI (dollar/barrel)
|58.55
|0.42
|13.14
|Gold (dollar/ounce)
|1,515.10
|8.90
|233.80
|Indices
|Dow-Jones
|26,935.07
|-159.72
|3,607.61
|S&P 500
|2,992.07
|-14.72
|7.00
|Nasdaq
|8,117.67
|-65.21
|1,482.39
|Nikkei
|22,079.09
|34.64
|2,064.32
|Dax
|12,468.01
|10.31
|1,909.05
|FTSE 100
|7,344.92
|-11.50
|616.79
|CAC 40 INDEX
|5,690.78
|31.71
|960.09
|Shanghai Composite
|3,006.45
|7.17
|512.55
|Bist 100
|100,236.70
|-102.07
|8,966.22
|RTS
|1,377.38
|-0.68
|308.66
|Currency
|USD/EUR
|1.1018
|-0.0023
|-0.0426
|USD/GBP
|1.2478
|-0.0048
|-0.0276
|JPY/USD
|107.5600
|-0.4600
|-2.1300
|RUB/USD
|64.0050
|-0.0087
|-5.3464
|TRY/USD
|5.7434
|0.0247
|0.4540
|CNY/USD
|7.0909
|-0.0056
|0.2124
