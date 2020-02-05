 Top

Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (05.02.2020)

Current priceCompared to the previous day's closeCompared to the beginning of the year
Commodity
Brent (dollar/barrel)54.60-0.17-13.73
WTI (dollar/barrel)50.15-0.34-11.62
Gold (dollar/ounce)1,561.30-18.6043.20
Indices
Dow-Jones28,807.63407.82162.37
S&P 5003,297.5948.6757.57
Nasdaq9,467.97194.57461.35
Nikkei23,382.64331.66-292.43
Dax13,281.74236.55-55.37
FTSE 1007,439.82113.51-205.08
CAC 40 INDEX5,935.05102.54-102.04
Shanghai Composite2,828.7576.31-204.58
BIST 100122,136.192,893.388,452.59
RTS1,547.1926.03-2.21
Currency
USD/EUR1.1035-0.0024-0.0163
USD/GBP1.30220.0018-0.0091
JPY/USD109.46000.73000.3000
RUB/USD63.0849-0.48800.9474
TRY/USD5.9828-0.00300.0334
CNY/USD7.00280.00160.0231
