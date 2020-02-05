Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (05.02.2020)

5 February, 2020 09:02

Current price Compared to the previous day's close Compared to the beginning of the year Commodity Brent (dollar/barrel) 54.60 -0.17 -13.73 WTI (dollar/barrel) 50.15 -0.34 -11.62 Gold (dollar/ounce) 1,561.30 -18.60 43.20 Indices Dow-Jones 28,807.63 407.82 162.37 S&P 500 3,297.59 48.67 57.57 Nasdaq 9,467.97 194.57 461.35 Nikkei 23,382.64 331.66 -292.43 Dax 13,281.74 236.55 -55.37 FTSE 100 7,439.82 113.51 -205.08 CAC 40 INDEX 5,935.05 102.54 -102.04 Shanghai Composite 2,828.75 76.31 -204.58 BIST 100 122,136.19 2,893.38 8,452.59 RTS 1,547.19 26.03 -2.21 Currency USD/EUR 1.1035 -0.0024 -0.0163 USD/GBP 1.3022 0.0018 -0.0091 JPY/USD 109.4600 0.7300 0.3000 RUB/USD 63.0849 -0.4880 0.9474 TRY/USD 5.9828 -0.0030 0.0334 CNY/USD 7.0028 0.0016 0.0231

