|Current price
|Compared to the previous day's close
|Compared to the beginning of the year
|Commodity
|Brent (dollar/barrel)
|54.60
|-0.17
|-13.73
|WTI (dollar/barrel)
|50.15
|-0.34
|-11.62
|Gold (dollar/ounce)
|1,561.30
|-18.60
|43.20
|Indices
|Dow-Jones
|28,807.63
|407.82
|162.37
|S&P 500
|3,297.59
|48.67
|57.57
|Nasdaq
|9,467.97
|194.57
|461.35
|Nikkei
|23,382.64
|331.66
|-292.43
|Dax
|13,281.74
|236.55
|-55.37
|FTSE 100
|7,439.82
|113.51
|-205.08
|CAC 40 INDEX
|5,935.05
|102.54
|-102.04
|Shanghai Composite
|2,828.75
|76.31
|-204.58
|BIST 100
|122,136.19
|2,893.38
|8,452.59
|RTS
|1,547.19
|26.03
|-2.21
|Currency
|USD/EUR
|1.1035
|-0.0024
|-0.0163
|USD/GBP
|1.3022
|0.0018
|-0.0091
|JPY/USD
|109.4600
|0.7300
|0.3000
|RUB/USD
|63.0849
|-0.4880
|0.9474
|TRY/USD
|5.9828
|-0.0030
|0.0334
|CNY/USD
|7.0028
|0.0016
|0.0231
Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (05.02.2020)
