|Current price
|Compared to the previous day's close
|Compared to the beginning of the year
|Commodity
|Brent (dollar/barrel)
|59.12
|-1.20
|-9.21
|WTI (dollar/barrel)
|52.70
|-1.49
|-9.07
|Gold (dollar/ounce)
|1,584.90
|14.20
|66.80
|Indices
|Dow-Jones
|28,734.45
|11.60
|89.19
|S&P 500
|3,273.40
|-2.84
|33.38
|Nasdaq
|9,275.16
|5.48
|268.54
|Nikkei
|22,931.31
|-424.70
|-743.76
|Dax
|13,345.00
|21.31
|7.89
|FTSE 100
|7,483.57
|2.88
|-161.33
|CAC 40 INDEX
|5,954.89
|29.07
|-82.20
|Shanghai Composite
|2,976.53
|0.00
|-56.80
|BIST 100
|119,689.50
|-112.13
|6,005.90
|RTS
|1,570.65
|-1.58
|21.25
|Currency
|USD/EUR
|1.1016
|0.0003
|-0.0182
|USD/GBP
|1.3016
|-0.0003
|-0.0097
|JPY/USD
|108.9000
|-0.2800
|-0.2600
|RUB/USD
|62.6523
|0.4215
|0.5148
|TRY/USD
|5.9646
|0.0229
|0.0152
|CNY/USD
|6.9109
|0.0000
|-0.0688
Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (30.01.2020)Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency m
https://report.az/storage/news/e529ee8afb7f2211ed97df5763924160/eff33ac1-8a21-4c4f-bdd1-661e2be47b53_292.jpg
This post is also available in other languages:
Other news from category
- Central Bank: Azerbaijan’s banking sector to be fully healthy in first half of 2020 31 January, 2020 / 11:59
- CBA currency exchange rates (31.01.2020) 31 January, 2020 / 09:54
- Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (31.01.2020) 31 January, 2020 / 09:01
- Troubled loans constitute 8% in total loan portfolio 30 January, 2020 / 16:16
- Azerbaijani banks post decrease in external liabilities 30 January, 2020 / 16:11
- Effective exchange rates of Azerbaijani manat go up 30 January, 2020 / 16:06
- Government mortgage lending declines by 36% in Azerbaijan 30 January, 2020 / 15:58
- Azerbaijan sees more than 3% rise in bank deposits 30 January, 2020 / 15:18
- Azerbaijan sees 18% rise in provision of crediting 30 January, 2020 / 15:15
- CBA currency exchange rates (30.01.2020) 30 January, 2020 / 09:46