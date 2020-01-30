 Top

Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (30.01.2020)

Current priceCompared to the previous day's closeCompared to the beginning of the year
Commodity
Brent (dollar/barrel)59.12-1.20-9.21
WTI (dollar/barrel)52.70-1.49-9.07
Gold (dollar/ounce)1,584.9014.2066.80
Indices
Dow-Jones28,734.4511.6089.19
S&P 5003,273.40-2.8433.38
Nasdaq9,275.165.48268.54
Nikkei22,931.31-424.70-743.76
Dax13,345.0021.317.89
FTSE 1007,483.572.88-161.33
CAC 40 INDEX5,954.8929.07-82.20
Shanghai Composite2,976.530.00-56.80
BIST 100119,689.50-112.136,005.90
RTS1,570.65-1.5821.25
Currency
USD/EUR1.10160.0003-0.0182
USD/GBP1.3016-0.0003-0.0097
JPY/USD108.9000-0.2800-0.2600
RUB/USD62.65230.42150.5148
TRY/USD5.96460.02290.0152
CNY/USD6.91090.0000-0.0688
