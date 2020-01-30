Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (30.01.2020)

30 January, 2020 09:14

https://report.az/storage/news/e529ee8afb7f2211ed97df5763924160/eff33ac1-8a21-4c4f-bdd1-661e2be47b53_292.jpg

Current price Compared to the previous day's close Compared to the beginning of the year Commodity Brent (dollar/barrel) 59.12 -1.20 -9.21 WTI (dollar/barrel) 52.70 -1.49 -9.07 Gold (dollar/ounce) 1,584.90 14.20 66.80 Indices Dow-Jones 28,734.45 11.60 89.19 S&P 500 3,273.40 -2.84 33.38 Nasdaq 9,275.16 5.48 268.54 Nikkei 22,931.31 -424.70 -743.76 Dax 13,345.00 21.31 7.89 FTSE 100 7,483.57 2.88 -161.33 CAC 40 INDEX 5,954.89 29.07 -82.20 Shanghai Composite 2,976.53 0.00 -56.80 BIST 100 119,689.50 -112.13 6,005.90 RTS 1,570.65 -1.58 21.25 Currency USD/EUR 1.1016 0.0003 -0.0182 USD/GBP 1.3016 -0.0003 -0.0097 JPY/USD 108.9000 -0.2800 -0.2600 RUB/USD 62.6523 0.4215 0.5148 TRY/USD 5.9646 0.0229 0.0152 CNY/USD 6.9109 0.0000 -0.0688

