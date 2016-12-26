Investment in financial sector of Azerbaijan reduced by 86%

Baku. 26 December. REPORT.AZ/ In January-November 2016, financial and insurance activities accounted for only 2.6 million AZN or 0,02% of funds from all sources of financing fixed assets in Azerbaijan.

Report informs citing the official statistics, compared to last year, a sharp decline of investment was observed in this sphere. Thus, the volume of investments decreased by 86,3%.compared to the same period of last year.

Notably, in the same period of 2015 the share of investments in this sector amounted to 0.14% of total investments.

Notably, in January-November of this year, 5 388.8 million AZN allocated to the main capital on development of the economic and social spheres from all financial sources. 13 009,1 million AZN, which is less by 28.0% compared to the corresponding period last year.Investments in the public sector accounted for 33.0%, private sector - 67.0% of total investments.41.0% of total investments directed from domestic sources in fixed assets.