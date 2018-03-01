Fitch: After 3-year break residual will be formed in Azerbaijan state budget

© Report

Baku. 1 March. REPORT.AZ/ Fitch Ratings Agency believes that for the first time after a 3-year break, this year 0.6% residual in Azerbaijan's GDP will be formed.

Report informs, Fitch Ratings Director for European countries Amelie Roux said at a conference in Baku.

She pointed out that budget expenditures have dropped by 1.8% of GDP in comparison with the previous year.

“If budget expenditure in 2017 was 35.1% of GDP, it is projected to be 33.3% in 2018. This year and next year budget revenues are expected to be at the same level as GDP (33.8%). In 2019, budget expenditures are projected to drop by 2 % to 31.3%”, Roux said.