"As of today, SOFAZ has $800 million unsold funds. If these funds had been put for sale, manat rate would have strengthened," Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Elman Rustamov said at the press conference, Report informs.

"Currently, the manat is facing the threat of revaluation. However, we don’t want manat to go up. This also has negative effects," he said.