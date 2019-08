Baku. 6 December. REPORT.AZ/ Currency reserves of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) amounted to $ 5,254.2 mln.

Report informs referring to the CBA, this is $ 53.5 mln or 1% more compared to November 1.

Compared with the beginning of 2017, currency reserves of the bank increased by $ 1 279.8 mln or 32.2%, and by $ 1 243.2 mln or 31% in annual comparison.