Baku. 4 February. REPORT.AZ/ As of January 1, 2019, 38% or AZN 4,946,700,000 of total loan portfolio of Azerbaijan-based banks and credit institutions were in foreign currency, Report informs referring to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

Dollarization of the loan portfolio rose by 0.8 percentage point compared to a month earlier.

As of January 1, 2019, loan issuance amounted to AZN 13,020,300,000 with overdue loans making AZN 1,585,000,000 or 12.2%.