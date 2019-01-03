CBA: Dollarization level drops in loan portfolio

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/a96ea00fe660205c5d9e99744bd95e02/a27bb4a8-68e5-4f4f-ad13-18f5a40e91f0_292.jpg

Baku. 3 January. REPORT.AZ/ As of December 1, 2018, loans in foreign currency constituted 37.19% of loan portfolio of Azerbaijan-based banks and non-banking credit institutions, Report informs citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The dollarization level of the loan portfolio declined by 0.61 percentage point compared to a month ago.

This figure was 37.8% as of November 1, 2018, 40.86% in early 2018.

As of December 1, 2018, the total provision of crediting amounted to AZN 12,564,200,000, with overdue loans making AZN 1,688,700,000 or 13.4%.