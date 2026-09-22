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    Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    BSE: Azerbaijan's stock market remains highly concentrated

    Finance
    • 22 September, 2026
    • 11:05
    BSE: Azerbaijan's stock market remains highly concentrated

    High concentration continues to characterize Azerbaijan's stock market.

    According to Report, citing the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE), in the first half of 2026, financial institutions accounted for 99% of listed market capitalization, while eight institutions represented about 91% of total market value.

    In the January–June period, secondary market turnover amounted to 8.8 million manats (approximately $5.2 million), while primary market turnover reached 51.7 million manats (just over $30.4 million).

    In June alone, secondary market turnover for International Bank of Azerbaijan and PASHA Bank JSC stood at 2 million manats (approximately $1.2 million) and 0.6 million manats (approximately $353,000), respectively.

    Baku Stock Exchange stock market Azerbaijan
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