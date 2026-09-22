BSE: Azerbaijan's stock market remains highly concentrated
Finance
- 22 September, 2026
- 11:05
High concentration continues to characterize Azerbaijan's stock market.
According to Report, citing the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE), in the first half of 2026, financial institutions accounted for 99% of listed market capitalization, while eight institutions represented about 91% of total market value.
In the January–June period, secondary market turnover amounted to 8.8 million manats (approximately $5.2 million), while primary market turnover reached 51.7 million manats (just over $30.4 million).
In June alone, secondary market turnover for International Bank of Azerbaijan and PASHA Bank JSC stood at 2 million manats (approximately $1.2 million) and 0.6 million manats (approximately $353,000), respectively.
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