​Bitcoin price exceeds $7,000

Bitcoin price has exceeded $7,000 for the first time since October 2018, Report informs citing Coinmarketcap.
However, Bitcoin price is about 4% less than yesterday’s price.
Currently, Bitcoin price is changing around $7,050-$7,060.
Namiq HüseynovNews Author