​Bitcoin price exceeds $7,000

Bitcoin price has exceeded $7,000 for the first time since October 2018, Report informs citing Coinmarketcap.

However, Bitcoin price is about 4% less than yesterday’s price.

Currently, Bitcoin price is changing around $7,050-$7,060.

