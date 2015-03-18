 Top
    Azerbaijan's Top 10 banks by specific weight of short-term loans revealed

    Baku.18 March. REPORT.AZ/ Report Information Agency prepared ranking of banks by specific weight of short-term loans in 2014. Top ten banks by specific weight (%) of short-term loans are listed below:

    NoBanks

    Specific weight of short-term loans (%)

    1Gunaybank90,60
    2Atrabank62,04
    3Rabitabank56,34
    4Expressbank51,41
    5YapıKredi Bank Azərbaycan 46,08
    6Amrahbank38,27
    7Zaminbank24,80
    8Bank Technique24,05
    9Kredobank20,77
    10XalqBank13,62

