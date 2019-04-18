​Azerbaijan’s share in AIIB declines

Azerbaijan’s share in Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) declined by 0.0006 percentage point to 0.2636% due to the fact that Romania was adopted as a member.

The bank has 87 members.

Azerbaijan’s voting right fell by 66 votes or 1.28%. Currently, Azerbaijan’s voting right is 5.069 votes of 0.4508%, which means 0.0037 percentage point decline.

Azerbaijan’s nominal participation share in the bank remained unchanged at $254.1 million.

On June 29, 2015, 57 countries signed an agreement to establish AIIB in Beijing. From Azerbaijani side, the contract was signed by Finance Minister Samir Mustafayev. Azerbaijan’s membership was ratified on June 24, 2016.