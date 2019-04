​Azerbaijan gets 7% growth in currency reserves year-on-year

© Getty https://report.az/storage/news/805f5b55b1a14177812e66f0cf6c09fb/0df1548f-fcd0-4f7d-a965-1764ef2f82a6_292.jpg

As of April 1, 2019, Azerbaijan’s currency reserves stood at $46,051,900,000 with SOFAZ accounting for 87.45% or AZN 40,273,300,000, and CBA for 12.55% or AZN 5,778,600,000

In the first quarter of 2019, the currency reserves increased by $1,911,000,000 or 4.3$. SOFAZ’s currency reserves went up $1,758,100,000 or 4.6%, CBA’s currency reserves – by $152.9 million or 2.7%.

Year-on-year, the currency reserves grew by $2,912,200,000 or 6.75%. SOFAZ’s reserves ascended by $2,641,600,000 or 7%, CBA’s reserves – by $270.6 million or 4.9%.