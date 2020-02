Baku. 3 January. REPORT.AZ/ As of December 1, 2018, the external liabilities of Azerbaijan-based banks stood at AZN 1,848,800,000, down AZN 83.8 million or 4.3% from the previous month, Report informs citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The external liabilities declined by AZN 652.2 million or 26.1% compared to a year earlier, AZN 459.5 million or 19.9% to early 2018.