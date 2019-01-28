Azerbaijan-based banks post increase in funds in correspondent accounts at CBA

Baku. 28 January. REPORT.AZ/ As of December 31, 2018, the funds of the Azerbaijan-based banks’in correspondent account at the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) amounted to AZN 2,332,600,000, up AZN 425.6 million or 22.32% from the previous month, AZN 300.4 million or 14.78% from early 2018.

At the beginning of 2018, the correspondent accounts in the CBA amounted to AZN 2,032,200,000.