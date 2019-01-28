 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azerbaijan-based banks post increase in funds in correspondent accounts at CBA

    Baku. 28 January. REPORT.AZ/ As of December 31, 2018, the funds of the Azerbaijan-based banks’in correspondent account at the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) amounted to AZN 2,332,600,000, up AZN 425.6 million or 22.32% from the previous month, AZN 300.4 million or 14.78% from early 2018.

    At the beginning of 2018, the correspondent accounts in the CBA amounted to AZN 2,032,200,000. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi