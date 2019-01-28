Azerbaijan-based banks post increase in funds in correspondent accounts at CBA

https://report.az/storage/news/5e0aff3c59f1ff9a8a4cbfccb2467aa9/e077d740-fd26-4b64-99bd-3cbcfea97c02_292.jpg
Baku. 28 January. REPORT.AZ/ As of December 31, 2018, the funds of the Azerbaijan-based banks’in correspondent account at the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) amounted to AZN 2,332,600,000, up AZN 425.6 million or 22.32% from the previous month, AZN 300.4 million or 14.78% from early 2018.
At the beginning of 2018, the correspondent accounts in the CBA amounted to AZN 2,032,200,000.
Musa ƏhmədovNews Author