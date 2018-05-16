President Ilham Aliyev acquainted international exhibitions in Baku

© Report/ Elchin Murad

Baku. 16 May. REPORT.AZ/ On May 16, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev participated at the 24th Azerbaijan International Food Industry Exhibition "World Food Azerbaijan 2018", 12th Azerbaijan International Agriculture "Caspian Agro 2018" and Caspian International Packaging, Tare, Label and Printing "Ipack Caspian 2018 "exhibitions.

Report informs, Minister of Agriculture, Inam Karimov informed the President about the exhibitions.

It was noted that, compared to last year, WorldFood Azerbaijan and Caspian Agro exhibitions have demonstrated a 12% increase in both number of exhibitors and the exposition area and occupy the second place among all specialized exhibitions in the region. 402 companies from 34 countries are participating in exhibitions held in both halls of the Baku Expo Center and foreign platforms, which 70% are foreign and 30% are local producers and distributors. With the support of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of these countries, the participation of companies in large national groups has become a business card of the exhibition. This year, 12 national and regional groups representing 10 countries are participating in the exhibitions.