Radik Isayev: I dedicate my victory to my parents

Baku. 20 June. REPORT.AZ/ "The final stage was difficult. My opponent was very strong, however, I'm happy that I have won."

Report informs, Azerbaijani taekwondo fighter Radik Isayev who got the vistory in men's 80 kg category at "Baku-2015" the First European Games, said.

He also thanked the fans for their support:

"I want to thank everyone who has supported me, including my coaches and parents. I wanted to get revenge, but no one knows what is going on. I feel happy. I will rest for a week. I will visit my parents and wife. Now I am just thinking about a rest. Then I will be back. I dedicate my victory to my parents."