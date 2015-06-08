President Ilham Aliyev took the Flame at “Sadko” port in the Seaside National Park

Baku. 8 June. REPORT.AZ/ The Baku 2015 Flame has arrived in the capital of Azerbaijan after completing a journey around 60 regions of the country and legendary Oil Rocks.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev took the Flame at “Sadko” port in the Seaside National Park.

President Ilham Aliyev, his wife Mehriban Aliyeva and family members arrived at “Sadko” port by an electric car.

City residents, guests of Baku, athletes, volunteers of the European Games greeted the head of state.

Arriving by boat, the Flame was handed to President Ilham Aliyev by oilman Nahid Nuriyev.

Carrying the torch, the head of state was greeted by those who gathered at the Seaside National Park who chanted “Long live Azerbaijan”, “Long live President Ilham Aliyev”, “Success to the first European Games”.

The President of Azerbaijan handed the Flame to veteran of the Great Patriotic War Fatma Sattarova, marking the start of the torchbearers` relay.

The Flame traveled to the White City boulevard, and was then brought to the city center.

Mugham singer Arif Babayev, one of the torchbearers, passed the Flame to Azerbaijan`s first lady, chairperson of the Organizing Committee of the first European Games Mehriban Aliyeva.

Cheered by the crowd, first lady Mehriban Aliyeva passed the European Games Torch to winner of Montreux International Jazz Festival, honoured artist, laureate of “Zirve” state award, pianist and composer Isfar Sarabski.

Then vice-president of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva took her turn.

2014 Youth Olympics wrestling gold medallist, European champion Igbal Hajizade then handed the torch to Arzu Aliyeva.

Wrestling world champion and European championships winner Haji Aliyev passed the Flame to Heydar Aliyev.

The Flame was carried past Flag Square and Crystal Hall, and taken into the Maiden Tower, where it will stay overnight during its time in Baku. The final torchbearer was vice-president of Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation, Olympic champion Namig Abdullayev.

The Flame completed a 16km relay around the city, carried by 100 torchbearers.

Minister of Youth and Sport and Chief Executive Officer of Baku 2015 Azad Rahimov said: “The Journey of the Flame has fuelled the imagination of the Azerbaijani public over the past six weeks, and it was wonderful to see Baku take part in the celebrations this evening with the same enthusiasm as people across the country."