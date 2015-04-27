Presentation of "Baku-2015" to be held in London

Baku. 27 April. REPORT.AZ/ Today "Baku-2015" European Games presentation ceremony will be held in London. Minister of Youth and Sports Minister Azad Rahimov arrived in London to attend the ceremony. Report was said by the ministry.

Minister Azad Rahimov, President of the European Olympic Committee Patrick Hickey, the British Olympic Association chairman Lord Sebastian Coenin are expected to make a speech at Gala Night that will take place in London's famous "The Dorchester Hotel".

In the framework of the presentation, a video about the preparations for "Baku-2015" European Games will be shown. At the same time, the concert will be held and photo exhibition reflecting Azerbaijani culture, history and other values will be presented to the guests.