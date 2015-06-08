Wrestlers representing Azerbaijan in the I European Games revealed - LIST

Baku. 8 June. REPORT.AZ/ Names of wrestlers representing Azerbaijan in Baku 2015 The First European Games announced. Report informs, Azerbaijan will be represented by 24 wrestlers in these Games.

The coach Jamshid Kheyrabadi will give a chance to 8 Greco-Roman wrestlers. They are Elman Mukhtarov (59 kg), Hasan Aliyev (66 kg), Rasul Chunayev (71 kg), Elvin Mursaliyev (75 kg), Rafig Huseynov (80 kg), Saman Tahmasibi (85 kg), Orkhan Nuriyev (98 kg) and Sabahi Shariati (130 kg).

The women's national team with the head coach Semyon Cheterov consists of Mariya Stadnik (48 kg), Anjela Dorogan (53 kg), Natalya Sinishin (55 kg), Irina Netreba (58 kg), Yuliya Ratkevich (60 kg), Elmira Gambarova (63 kg) Nadya Mushka (69 kg) and Gozel Zutova (75 kg).

As in Greco-Roman and women's freestyle wrestling, men's freestyle wrestling also consists of 8 athletes, which will compete for medals in the Games. Freestyle wrestling coach Saypulla Absaidov sent 8 athletes to the Games. Brothers Yashar (57 kg) and Haji Aliyevs (61 kg), Togrul Asgarov (65 kg), Ruslan Dibirhajiyev (70 kg), Jabrail Hasanov (74 kg), Nurmahammad Hajiyev (86 kg), Khetag Gazyumov (90 kg) and Jamaleddin Mahammadov (125 kg) will compete to become the most powerful.

The wrestling competitions will be held in the Heydar Aliyev Sports Arena. Games of Greco-Roman wrestling to be held on June 13-14, freestyle wrestling competitions to take part on June 15-18.