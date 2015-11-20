Minister of the Czech Republic congratulates Azad Rahimov for European Games

Baku. 20 November.REPORT.AZ/ Azad Rahimov, Azerbaijani Minister of Youth and Sport met with Katerina Volakhova, Minister of Education, Youth and Sports of the Czech Republic.

Report was told in press service of the Ministry, the meeting was held in the building of Czech Parliament on the eve of meeting of the 44th General Assembly of the European Olympic Committee and Executive Committee held in Prague.

Minister of the Czech Republic greeted A.Rahimov and congratulated him for high-level organization of Baku 2015 I European Games in Azerbaijan.

In the framework of the meeting, K.Volakhova highly appreciated Azerbaijan's activity in Visegrad Treaty and Eastern Partnership Program established by the European Union and expressed her gratitude for cooperation.