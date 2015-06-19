Lionel Zetter: Azerbaijan shows capability to host major sporting events

Baku. 19 June. REPORT.AZ/ "By hosting these Games at comparatively short notice Azerbaijan has put down a marker. It has shown that is has the ambition and the capability to host major sporting events." Report was told by the Director of the European Azerbaijan Society (TEAS), Lionel Zetter.

"Baku-2015 has put Azerbaijan and its capital city on the map. It has always seemed strange that Europe was the only continent which did not have its own games under the auspices of the International Olympic Committee. Now, with these Games attended by nearly 6000 athletes from 50 countries, that anomaly has been addressed", L. Zetter said.

He added that, with Formula One coming to Baku next year, Baku 2015 looks like being the first in a series of major international sporting events which will come to Azerbaijan.