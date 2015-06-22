Ismayil Ismayilov: "I hope we'll win in boxing at least 3 gold medals"

Baku. 22 June. REPORT.AZ/ "In the I European games all our athletes adequately justify the trust rendered to them by the state."

Report informs, Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports Ismayil Ismayilov said today.

According to him, four Azerbaijani wrestlers are now in the final, three sportsmen are fighting for bronze medals: "We're also looking forward for a medal in boxing competitions. I hope that we will win in boxing at least three gold medals."

The Deputy Minister stressed that the level of preparation of athletes for the Games is very high: "In high-level events also the competitions are in high level, and it's so difficult for our athletes to achieve successful results. However, they represent our country in various international competitions, which testifies high level of their training."