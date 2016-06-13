​EOC presents new logo due to Baku-2015 anniversary

Baku. 13 June. REPORT.AZ/ The European Olympic Committees (EOC) is today marking the first anniversary of the inaugural European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, by announcing that a new logo and look for the EOC and for all its major events, including the European Games and European Youth Olympic Festival, will be launched later this year.

Report informs citing the official site of the committee, today, precisely twelve months on from the stunning Opening Ceremony of Baku 2015, the EOC is teasing this new logo and look by releasing a commemorative mosaic of inspiring images from Baku 2015 across its social media channels. Design elements from this mosaic will feature prominently in the EOC’s new logo and look. The mosaic captures the passion and excitement of the 17-day inaugural edition of the European Games which was held from 12-28 June 2015 and featured athletes from all 50 European National Olympic Committees.

EOC President Patrick Hickey said: “Baku 2015 was a landmark moment in European sport. It featured first-class athletes, with both world and Olympic champions competing, in a fascinating, thriving and young European capital. Baku 2015 has given the European Games concept a superb lift off, setting it up well for a second edition in 2019 and further editions in 2023 and beyond. It also provided European athletes with a perfect springboard for their preparations for this Olympic year. As we celebrate this one year anniversary, I would like to thank the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva for their crucial role in helping the European Games take flight. Baku was a fantastic moment for the EOC. But we are always looking to the future and part of that involves establishing a new logo and look for the EOC. This beautiful mosaic design commemorating Baku will be feature strongly in that logo, which will reflect key European cultural influences past and present.”

Baku 2015 saw 5864 athletes (3264 male; 2590 female) compete in 253 medal events across 20 sports (both Olympic and non-Olympic) all aiming to become the first ever European Games champion.

An estimated worldwide television audience of 1.7 billion people watched the sports events and ceremonies at Baku 2015, with footage broadcast via 38 European broadcast stations and an additional 53 from outside Europe.