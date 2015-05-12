"Baku 2015" signs one more broadcasting deal

Baku. 12 May. REPORT.AZ/ Today, the agreement with "Instituto Cubano de Radio y Television" channel (iCRT) of Cuba was signed to provide "Baku 2015" first European Games. Report informs that the channel will provide 3.8 million homes in Cuba with a free broadcast.

At the same time, iCRT has the official right to broadcast Rio de Janeiro Summer Olympic Games in 2016 in Cuba.

Chief Operating Officer of "Baku 2015," Simon Clegg expressed confidence that it will not be the last agreement with Latin American countries. Cuba joined the rank of countries that will broadcast the first European Games - the United States and Canada, Arab countries, India, China, Hong Kong and Australia.