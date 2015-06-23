 Top
    Close photo mode

    Baku-2015: Fencing competitions go on - LIVE

    In the competitions to take part 8 fencers of Azerbaijan today

    Baku. 23 June. REPORT.AZ/ Fencing competitions started at Baku-2015 the I European games. Report informs, the first day of competitions 8 fencers of Azerbaijan to take part.

    Among women in the individual competitions in fencing epee to compete Elmira Khudaverdiyeva - in Group A, in Group B - Samira Huseynova, in Group C - Maryam Melikova, in group E - Nubar Melikova. Maryam Melikova has completed the first meeting with defeat. In a group match she defeated by Ukrainian athlete Yana Shemyakina 3: 5.

    Among men in the individual competitions in saber fencing to compete Azer Tagiyev - in Group A, Abdullah Hasanov in Group D, Javanshir Safarov - in group E, Javanshir Agakishiev -.in Group F.

    The fencing competitions will last up to June 27. In total, winners will gain 12 sets of medals.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi