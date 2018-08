Baku. 16 June. REPORT.AZ/ Canoeist Valentin Demyanenko representing Azerbaijan took part in the final race at a distance of 200 meters.at the European Games.

Report informs, a 32-year-old athlete came to the finish line in 40.142 seconds and won the silver medal.

He was behind the gold medalist Lithuanian athlete Henrikas Zhustautasa only for 0.078 seconds. Bronze went to Czech athlete Martin Fuchs with a score of 40.188 seconds.