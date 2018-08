Baku. 24 March. REPORT.AZ/ There are 80 days left until I European Games Baku-2015.

Report informs, the opening ceremony of the European games is to be held on 12 June at Baku Olympic Stadium.

More than 6000 athletes from 49 countries are expected to arrive in Azerbaijan to participate in games and compete in 20 kinds of sport. The games will last until June 28. Competitions will be held in Baku and Mingachevir.