4 fencers of Azerbaijan stop to compete at Baku 2015 - LIVE

Baku. 24 June. REPORT.AZ/ Four fencers of Azerbaijan stop to compete at Baku 2015 the First European Games. Report informs, at sword games Azerbaijani fencers couldn't reach 1/16 finals.

Kenan Aliyev, who competed in Group ranked 6th in the competition. It is not enough for him to go to the next stage. Najaf Maharramov and Vakil Nasibov stopped their compete at groups B and C respectively. Mehrab Hasanov, who competed in Group E, was able to win only 1 meeting of 6. M.Hasanov stopped his compete at 6th place of the group stage.

Fencing competitions at Baku 2015 the First European Games will end on June 27.

Fencing competition continues at Baku 2015 the I European Games.

Report informs, Azerbaijani sportsmen Kenan Aliyev, Najaf Maharramov, Vakil Nasibov and Mehrab Hasanov will also perform today.