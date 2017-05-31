Zaur Gahramanov: SOCAR will need filling stations network in Turkey by 2020

© Report.az

Baku. 31 May. REPORT.AZ/ SOCAR Turkey Energy A.Ş. can create a network of filling stations in Turkey in 2020.

Report informs, SOCAR Turkey Energy A.Ş. Director General Zaur Gahramanov told reporters.

“We do not hurry. STAR refinery will be launched in 2018. In 2019, it will reach a full projected capacity (10 million tons). We need this network from the point of view of the continuity of integration of our cycle. We need a network of filling stations in 2020. We can do without a network of fuel stations, but with it our cycle will be complete and we will get more profit", Z. Gahramanov said.

The head of the company also noted that they are considering two options: either purchase a ready network, or create a new one.