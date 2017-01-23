 Top
    Close photo mode

    Zaur Gahramanov: If no deal with 'Petrol Ofisi', we have B and C plans

    SOCAR is interested in 'Petrol Ofisi'

    Baku. 23 January. REPORT.AZ/ "The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) is interested in stakes of "Petrol Ofisi" company (filling stations chain) of the Austrian OMV group in Turkey. Because after launching STAR oil refinery, SOCAR will require a distributing company".

    Report informs citing the Turkish media, Director General of SOCAR Turkey Energy  Zaur Gahramanov said.

    He noted that in this case, "Petrol Ofisi" is the most appropriate choice for SOCAR. Of course, assessment is also important. We intend to purchase, if prices affordable. If no deal over stakes of "Petrol Ofisi", we have B and C plans. We can hold discussions to buy another company or create completely a new one', Z.Gahramanov said.

    Notably, OMV purchased "Petrol Ofisi" from "Doğan" Group of Companies in 2006, for 3 bln USD. Currently, 785 "Petrol Ofisi" filling stations operate in Turkey. In February last year, OMV announced that it will sell "Petrol Ofisi".  

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi