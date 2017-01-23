Zaur Gahramanov: If no deal with 'Petrol Ofisi', we have B and C plans

Baku. 23 January. REPORT.AZ/ "The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) is interested in stakes of "Petrol Ofisi" company (filling stations chain) of the Austrian OMV group in Turkey. Because after launching STAR oil refinery, SOCAR will require a distributing company".

Report informs citing the Turkish media, Director General of SOCAR Turkey Energy Zaur Gahramanov said.

He noted that in this case, "Petrol Ofisi" is the most appropriate choice for SOCAR. Of course, assessment is also important. We intend to purchase, if prices affordable. If no deal over stakes of "Petrol Ofisi", we have B and C plans. We can hold discussions to buy another company or create completely a new one', Z.Gahramanov said.

Notably, OMV purchased "Petrol Ofisi" from "Doğan" Group of Companies in 2006, for 3 bln USD. Currently, 785 "Petrol Ofisi" filling stations operate in Turkey. In February last year, OMV announced that it will sell "Petrol Ofisi".