World oil prices increased by 5%

Baku. 22 January. REPORT.AZ/ At the world markets price for barrel of WTI (West Texas Intermediate) crude oil increased by yaxud 4,16% or 1,18 USD and amounted to 29,53 USD.

Report informs, price for Brent crude oil also changed in the world markets. So, price for this crudeup by 4,91% or 1,37 USD and amounted to 29,25 USD per barrel.

Due to the forecasts, in case price for crude oil to be stable, average price of oil in 2015 expected to make 31 USD per barrel.