Iraq daily exports 450 thousand barrels of oil via Turkey

Baku. 19 January. REPORT.AZ/ Last year 1,100 people deported from Turkey and about 7 thousand foreigners are not allowed to enter the country.

Report informs referring to CNN Turk, it was stated by the Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Taner Yildiz.

At a press conference held jointly with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iraq, T. Yildiz touched the situation in Iraq and Syria, and noted that oil extracted in Iraq, regardless of the region in which it is produced, belongs to the people of this country: Turkey has approved an oil agreement between Ardabil and Baghdad (agreement between governors of Northern Iraq Kurds in and by the government).

The Minister noted that every day from Iraq to the Turkish port of Ceyhan are shipped 450 thousand barrels of oil.

Reserves are replenished transparently and the National Oil Company of Iraq is aware of this.

According to him, in addition, Iraqi natural gas planned to export through Turkey to the world market: We have come to a mutual agreement on the new pipeline.