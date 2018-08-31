With TAP 99% Complete in Albany

Baku. 31 August. REPROT.AZ / The Albanian part of the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), which will transport Azerbaijani gas to Europe, is 99% complete.

Report informs citing the Albanian press, 213 km out of the predicted 215 km have been constructed.

According to the information, it is expected that it is expected that the first tests will take place during 2019, whereas, in 2020, the pipeline is expected to begin its activity.

The total investments of TAP in the Albanian part of the pipeline are €1.5 billion, making it the biggest contributor to the stock of Foreign Direct Investments

Notably, TAP, which is a part of Southern Gas Corridor project, will initially transport annual 10 bln cubic meters of the gas produced within 'Shah Deniz 2' project, to Europe. This pipeline will join TANAP (Trans Anatolian) pipeline in Kipoi territory on Turkey-Greece border and cross Greece, Albania and the Adriatic Sea before going onshore in southern Italy.

Total cost of TAP project is estimated 4.5 billion euro.

After reviewing various selection options during two years, on June 28, 2013, 'Shah Deniz' Consortium has officially declared selection of the TAP project. The pipeline is 878 kilometers long, 550 km of which will cover Greece, 215 Albania, 105 Adriatic Sea and 8 km Southern Italy. Highest point of the pipeline will be in the mountains of Albania (1 800 meters), the lower part (-820 meters) beneath the sea.

TAP's groundbreaking ceremony was held in Thessaloniki, Greece on May 17, 2016. Azerbaijani gas will be delivered to Europe in 2020.