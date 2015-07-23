Well No. 2206 put into operation after geological works

Baku. 23 July. REPORT.AZ/ Geological event of well number 2206 at SOCAR's "Oil Rocks" foundation number 1887 completed and was put into operation.

Report was told in press service of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR).

A fountain gushed from the well in Fasila Suite horizon with oil production of 30 tons per day in 2349-2334 meters interval and was adopted in usage by the exploitation fund.

The exploitation works in well carried out by "Oil Rocks" Oil and Gas Production.Department.