Volume of gasoline reserves in Azerbaijan reaches 40,000 tons

Baku. 18 July. REPORT.AZ/ As of June 1, stocks of finished goods in Azerbaijan amounted to 40.3 thousand tons of motor gasoline, 104.3 thousand tons of diesel fuel.

Report informs citing the State Statistical Committee (SSC), in January-June, 618.3 thousand tons of gasoline produced in the country, which is 8% more than the corresponding period last year.

During reporting period, 101.5 thousand tons of gasoline for petrochemicals, 12.9 thousand tons of lubricating oils, 77.3 thousand tons of oil bitumen, 106.4 thousand tons of petroleum coke were produced.The production of gasoline for petrochemicals increased by 5%, lubricating oils by 2.5 times, petroleum bitumen by 27.6%, petroleum coke by 17%.

In first half of the year, 297,500 tons of kerosene, 958,700 tons of diesel fuel, and 241,300 tons of heating oil were produced.During the reporting period, kerosene production decreased by 7.7%, fuel oil by 38%, diesel fuel - by 16.4%.

During reporting period, volume of production of oil products in the country in value terms amounted to 1 330.4 mln AZN, which is 7.3% less than the same period in 2016.