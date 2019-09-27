​Volume of gas transported from Turkey via TANAP announced

"We forecast TANAP’s full capacity to reach 16 bcm in next two and three years," said the Director General of TANAP Saltuk Duzyol, Report informs citing Turkish media.

According to him, Turkey will get $5.95 for transportation of 1,000 cubic meters of natural gas: "In the first seven months of 2019, $14.3 million tax was paid to Turkey for transportation of 2.39 billion cubic meters of gas. The duties are paid every three months."

Duzyol also noted that the company has commitment to provide BOTAS with 4 bcm of gas from June 2019 until June 2020.

He said that TANAP’s transportation capacity might reach 31 bcm in the future. Moreover, new clients may join the pipeline and it might transport the gas from other countries.

TANAP is the most important link of the Southern Gas Corridor. The legal framework for the TANAP project was established in 2012. The final investment decision on the project was adopted on December 17, 2013. The construction work began in 2015 following the groundbreaking ceremony in Kars attended by the presidents of Azerbaijan and Turkey Mr. Ilham Aliyev and Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The first phase of TANAP from Turkish-Georgian border to Eskişehir was completed in June 2018. Its opening ceremony was held on June 12, 2018 and attended by the leaders of the two countries. Transportation of the first commercial gas to Turkey began on June 30, 2018. The second phase of the project from Eskişehir to Turkish-Greek border was successfully completed by the end of June 2019. The project’s investment cost was estimated at $11.7 bn when the final investment decision was made. Thanks to timely purchase decisions and maximizing the management efficiency, this figure was revised down to less than $7 billion.

Around 1000 social and environmental projects have been implemented in the course of TANAP construction, which helped to achieve exemplary standards in pipeline quality, environment protection, health and safety of workers.

TANAP stakeholders are Southern Gas Corridor CJSC, a joint venture of SOCAR and the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan (51%), BOTAS (30%), BP (12%) and SOCAR Turkey Energy A.S (7%).