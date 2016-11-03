 Top
    Volume of gas produced in 'Shah Deniz' field revealed

    Average 28-29 million cubic meters of natural gas and 6,000 tons of condensate per day are produced in the field

    Baku. 3 November. REPORT.AZ/ 76 billion cubic meters of natural gas and 19 million tons of condensate have been produced in 'Shah Deniz' natural gas-condensate field located in Azerbaijani sector of Caspian Sea from the start of processing up to date. 

    Report informs, Vice-President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) Khoshbakht Yusifzade said.

    SOCAR spokesman noted, at present average 28-29 million cubic meters of natural gas and 6,000 tons of condensate per day are produced in the field. 

