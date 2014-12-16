Vice-Premier of Poland: Odessa-Brody project is questionable

Baku. 16 December. REPORT.AZ/ Implementation of the Odessa - Brody - Plock is under threat because of the events in Ukraine. Report informs, vice-premier, Minister of Economy of Poland Janusz Pechocinsky said to journalists.

We should look at this project in another way, as the economy of Ukraine is reduced, so the project is under a question mark, says Vice-premier.

Commenting on energy cooperation and implementation of the Southern Gas Corridor, the Polish Deputy Prime Minister said: We have learned a lesson from the gas crisis between Russia and Ukraine and built thousands of kilometers of pipelines.Because of "Nabucco-West", "South Stream" projects didn't work, I think that your project will be perceived in Europe as an important tool for our energy security.

J. Pechocinsky also expressed hope for the continuation of cooperation with Azerbaijan in a number of areas, and that in the future Azerbaijani companies will be presented in the Warsaw Stock Exchange which is one of the major stock exchanges in Central and Eastern Europe.