Venezuela's largest oil refinery suspends its activity

Baku. 24 January. REPORT.AZ/ Largest oil refinery in Venezuela, Amuay has suspended its activity.

Report informs, local newspaper Universal said citing the Iván Freites, secretary of the United Federation of Venezuelan Petroleum Workers.

Notably, with regard to the economic crisis in Venezuela, oil production has declined for a long time. Thus, compared to the end of last year, oil production decreased by 500,000 bbl/day to 1.7 mln bbl/day.

At the end of the day, US-dollar exchange rate is rising almost every day in the country. At the beginning of the year, the US dollar which equaled to 111,000 bolivars, now costs 1.2 times more making 241,000 bolivars.

However, at the beginning of 2017, exchange rate was equal to 3,100 bolivars.