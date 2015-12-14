US offers assistance in investigation of accident in "Guneshli"oil rig

Baku. 14 December. REPORT.AZ/ Special Envoy and Coordinator of the US State Department on International Energy Issues, Amos Hokstayn sent a letter of condolence Azerbaijani Energy Minister, Natig Aliyev.

Report informs citing the Ministry of Energy, A.Hokstayn expressed his condolences to the families and friends of persons dead in the accident on the 10th deep-sea base and wished speedy recovery to the wounded.

A.Hokstayn offered US assistance in the investigation of the causes of the accident and reconstruction works: "Protection Bureau and the US Environmental Control is ready to assist in the analysis of the main causes of the accident."