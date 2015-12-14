 Top
    Close photo mode

    US offers assistance in investigation of accident in "Guneshli"oil rig

    Offer sent by special envoy and coordinator of the US State Department on International Energy issues, Amos Hokstayn

    Baku. 14 December. REPORT.AZ/ Special Envoy and Coordinator of the US State Department on International Energy Issues, Amos Hokstayn sent a letter of condolence Azerbaijani Energy Minister, Natig Aliyev.

    Report informs citing the Ministry of Energy, A.Hokstayn expressed his condolences to the families and friends of persons dead in the accident on the 10th deep-sea base and wished speedy recovery to the wounded.

    A.Hokstayn offered US assistance in the investigation of the causes of the accident and reconstruction works: "Protection Bureau and the US Environmental Control is ready to assist in the analysis of the main causes of the accident."

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi