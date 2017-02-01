US increased oil production in Mexican Gulf to record high

Baku. 1 February. REPORT.AZ/ 6 years after accident on Deepwater Horizon platform, oil production in US sector of Mexican Gulf hits historic record.

Report informs referring to Bloomberg, US Energy Information Administration says daily production in US waters reached 1.68 mln barrels in November 2016, which is the highest output since February 2010.

The agency told that production in the area has been rising since 2013. Late stabilization of oil prices enabled to exceed record production in September 2009. Japan’s investment company Mizuho Securities USA’s department chief thinks rising oil prices increases profitability of high-cost offshore oil production.