"Ukrtransnafta" will receive Azerbaijani oil this week

Baku. 7 March. REPORT.AZ/ From the second decade of March Ukraine's "Ukrtransnafta" OJSC will begin to deliver Azerbaijani oil to Kremenchug Oil Refinery ("Ukrtatnafta" OJSC).

Report informs citing the oilnews.com, deputy general director of Ukrtransnafta Andrei Pasishnik told the Interfax-Ukraine.

A. Pasishnik noted that at present, there are 17 mln tons of "Urals" oil in reserve. After 3 days when this reserve will finish on March 10 Azeri Light oil will be delivered to company.

Notably, in November 3, 2016, "Ukrtransnafta" and "Ukrtatnafta" have signed an agreement on transportation of 1.3 mln tons/year of Azerbaijani oil to Kremenchug Oil Refinery.