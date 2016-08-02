Ukraine offers to Iran oil transit through its territory

Baku. 2 August. REPORT.AZ/ Iran will consider Ukraine’s offer about the possibility of Iran's oil transit through Ukrainian pipeline system to Slovakia and the Czech Republic.

Report informs referring to Interfax, it was declared by Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh after talks with the Minister of Energy and Coal Industry of Ukraine, Igor Nasalik in Tehran.

According to the report, Tehran is also ready to start cooperation in oil supplies directly to Ukraine.

In addition, Zanganeh said that Ukraine is attractive also for its advanced power engineering industry. The parties are currently working on cooperation in the field of gas turbines and compressors.