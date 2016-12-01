For first time Ukraine imports liquefied gas from Azerbaijan

Baku. 1 December. REPORT.AZ/ In the third ten days of November 2016, Ukraine has imported 640 tons of propane-butane mixture from Azerbaijan.

Report informs citing the Russian media, UPECO consulting company declares.

According to the company, so far, Ukraine hasn't imported liquefied gas from Azerbaijan. Ukrainian "Nadezhda" and SOCAR Energy Ukraine acted as importers. They imported 530 tons and 210 tons of propane-butane mixture respectively.

The import product was manufactured in Baku Oil Refinery named after Heydar Aliyev. The liquefied gas consists of 64.6% butane and 33.4% propane.

Import to Ukraine was carried out through free economic zone at Port of Galați, Romania, via railway and City Gas terminal. Propane-butane to Romania was delivered through Black Sea port of Batumi.

UPECO reports that liquefied gas also from Russia and Kazakhstan, the Black Sea and the Mediterranean Sea countries, transferred to Port of Galați.